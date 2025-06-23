Recruiting: Notre Dame Lands Premier 2026 Tight End Commitment
BOOM! Notre Dame Signed Another Star Recruit
Notre Dame has landed a commitment from 2026 tight end Preston Fryzel, out of Toledo, Ohio. The 6-4, 220-pounder chose the Fighting Irish over Miami, Iowa, Wisconsin, Auburn, and several others.
In the never-ending "Tight End U" conversations, the only three schools with a true claim for the title are Notre Dame, Iowa, and Miami, and offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock got a great young prospect to work with.
Rated as a three-star prospect, this may not immediately seem like a massive commitment for Notre Dame, but that is anything but the case here.
Fryzel's final three schools were the Fighting Irish, Hawkeyes, and Hurricanes - the three schools that produce the best tight ends in the country were doing everything in their power to land Fryzel's pledge.
Expect Fryzel to fly up the recruiting rankings before and definitely during his senior season. He has the makings of an elite pass-catching tight end that Notre Dame has excelled with in its offense in the past.
When it came down to making his final decision between Notre Dame, Miami, and Iowa, the decision came down to Notre Dame feeling the most comfortable on and off the football field.
“Honestly, it just felt like home,” Fryzel told Blue & Gold before publicizing his commitment. “It was different from every other visit I’ve been on. Every other visit I’ve been on, there was always that, ‘They were good, but.’ There was no but for Notre Dame. It just felt right for me. It’s different.”
Fryzel marks yet another top-end talent for Notre Dame in the 2026 recruiting cycle, in addition to four-star OT Grayson McKeogh, four-star CB Khary Adams and five-star DB Joey O'Brien who all committed to Notre Dame last week.
Moving forward, expect the Fighting Irish to take one or even two more tight ends. Ian Premer is the main name to know here, and he's a real possibility to sign on. Evan Jacobson is also a top target for Notre Dame, but it is unclear if the Irish are willing to take three tight ends this cycle.