Recruiting: Notre Dame Trending For Top 2026 Running Back
After recently landing 2026 running back Javian Osborne, Notre Dame has not been shy about pushing for another back to complete its pair for the 2026 cycle.
Messiah Mickens, Brian Bonner and Jonaz Walton, along with the aforementioned Osborne, were far and away Notre Dame's top targets for this class and it appears the Irish are in pole position to land two of them.
247Sports' Tom Loy dropped a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land Walton on Tuesday night, citing that he believes Notre Dame is in the lead for the four-star playmaker.
To even further that perceived lead over Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and others, Wednesday morning, On3's Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong dropped a "Fong Bomb" prediction for Notre Dame to land Jonaz Walton.
Walton, a top-10 back in the 2026 cycle, would give the Fighting Irish one of the back tailback pairings in the country, if Wiltfong's prediction comes true.
Walton, a 5-9, 205-pounder out of Carrollton, GA is a powerful runner despite his shorter stature. He uses his strong lower body to muscle through tackles and even run over larger defenders at times.
He can make people miss in space, but is more of a north-south runner than someone who will bounce it outside at every chance possible like a Jadarian Price.
Walton is a true "all-purpose back" as he has racked up over 4,000 yards through his two seasons on varsity, with 900+ of it coming through the receiving game out of the backfield.
The pairing of Osborne and Walton would give Notre Dame an exciting duo for the 2026 cycle and something fans should definitely look forward to if it comes together.
Notre Dame running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider is looking for the next star back after current studs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price leave after this upcoming season.
He may have one here in Walton.