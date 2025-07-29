The Surprising Path Ryne Sandberg Shared with a Notre Dame Quarterback
Legendary Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg died Monday, following a courageous battle with cancer. Sandberg was 65 years old, and is one of the most beloved and talented players to ever call Wrigley Field home.
What you might not expect is that Sandberg shared a unique anecdote with former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.
Book of course won more games as Notre Dame's starting signal caller than any player in program history. Going to Notre Dame wasn't the original plan for Book, though, as he was originally slated to play quarterback at Washington State. That's where he had verbally committed before earning a scholarship offer from Notre Dame.
Like Book, Sandberg could have played quarterback in Pullman. Before opting for professional baseball, the Spokane, Washington native was also slated to play quarterback at Washington State. Sandberg was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies out of high school, though, and wound up following his heart to the baseball field, something he mentioned in his Hall of Fame speech back in 2005.
"I was a baseball player when I was 10 or 12 years old, pretending to be Willie Stargell or Johnny Bench...I was a baseball player at North Central High School in Spokane, Washington, even though I was all-city in basketball, even when I signed a letter of intent to play quarterback at Washington State."
Sandberg chose baseball, and it's safe to say that worked out. After working through the Phillies' minor league system, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 1982 and became a legend. Sandberg retired with more home runs than any second baseman in baseball history, nine Gold Gloves, seven Silver Slugger Awards, 10 All-Star Game appearances, and the 1984 National League MVP.
He led by example and had the great respect of his teammates.
He's also largely responsible for turning this writer from only liking trucks and trains to first get interested in sports, as he was the star of the Cubs during those early 1990s WGN telecasts, I'd watch after preschool.
Thanks for the memories, Ryno, and good choice following your love for baseball instead of quarterbacking the Cougars.