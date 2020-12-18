Game Prediction: #1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #7 Florida Gators

The IB staff makes its predictions for Alabama vs Florida in the SEC championship game

A week ago the SEC title game matchup between Alabama and Florida was expected to be the last shot for the Gators to pull off the upset and sneak into the College Football Playoff.

The upset loss to LSU last week means this is about pride and trying to put a dent in Alabama's perfect season. This matchup pits two offenses averaging over 40 points per game, so this should be a fun and exciting contest.

Here are our predictions:

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Alabama 45, Florida 31

I actually don't see this game being as close as the final score, as I see the Gators punching one in late in the game to finalize the scoring.

Florida's offense has been outstanding all season, but Alabama's unit is even better. The biggest difference, however, is between the defenses. After giving up 28.8 points per contest in the first four games, Alabama has held its last six opponents to just 8.8 points.

Florida, on the other hand, is giving up 26.3 points per game and has held just one opponent to fewer than 17 points. Florida has given up at least 28 points in five different games, and none of those offenses hold a candle to what it will face against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is going to jump all over Florida, and it will be impossible for Gator quarterback Kyle Trask to keep up. Trask has been brilliant this season, but outside of Kyle Pitts he doesn't have the weapons that Mac Jones will be throwing to, and his line isn't nearly as good.

The Bama defense will make enough stops to allow its offense to jump to a big lead en route to a convincing SEC title game victory for Nick Saban and his squad.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Alabama 55, Florida 28

It is hard to envision a scenario where this game is close, or that Florida could somehow escape with a win. Alabama is that good, especially on offense, and Florida is just not that good on defense.

I do not think that Florida has much of a chance to string together the stops that will be necessary to slow down quarterback Mac Jones and stud receiver DeVonta Smith. This offense is just too explosive and the Florida defense is not strong enough to make that happen.

This game should be over by half time.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 52, Florida 23

Florida losing to LSU took away some of the allure of this SEC Championship. This game is nothing more than a chance for Tide quarterback Mac Jones to solidify his Heisman campaign.

While Nick Saban may have come around to the idea that a good defense doesn't beat a good offense anymore, the Bama defense is second in the SEC in sacks (28) and third in interceptions (11).

Florida has a great offense led by another Heisman-hopeful quarterback in Kyle Trask. What's often lost when talking about the Gators is that their defense leads the SEC in sacks with 31.

The Gators' prolific passing offense has been the talk of media pundits, but the Crimson Tide have scored 11 more touchdowns than the Gators this season with 61.

This game might get off to a fast start and look like a shootout in the making, but the defense of Bama is still strong, only allowing 17 points per game. They're the #1 team in the country for a reason.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 45, Florida 34

Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith may not destroy Florida's secondary like he has other programs, but his talent will draw extra attention from the Gators' defense. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones will dissect the Florida defense piece by piece. The end result will be 600 yards of offense, led by big play wide receiver John Metchie, who averages 18.0 yards per catch coming into the SEC Title game.

Quarterback Kyle Trask and the Gators will throw the football well, but the lack of a running game will hurt the Gators, especially in the red zone. While running back Najee Harris plows into the end zone twice for Alabama, the Gators will rush for less than 70 yards.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 48, Florida 20

There's no way the Florida defense is going to be able to do enough to slow down this explosive Alabama offense. As a result, we'll have a track meet on our hands. That means Kyle Trask in the pocket attempting to toss the ball all over the field in order to keep up. And that translates to the Crimson Tide defense teeing off on the Florida signal caller all night long.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 42, Florida 24

Florida dropped a tough game to a bad LSU team and now needs to regroup headed into Alabama. While the Gators can score at will, the defense has been a disaster. Alabama should be able to over power them on offense and slow them down enough on defense for a comfortable win.

