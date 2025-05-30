Elite Notre Dame 2026 Defensive Recruit Set to Visit SEC Power
Notre Dame has one of the nation's top-ranked recruiting classes for the 2026 cycle as the Irish are loading up for years to come. However, could one of Notre Dame's top-ranked defenders in the cycle be starting think elsewhere?
Thomas Davis, Jr., the son of the Carolina Panthers great is set to take an official visit at Georgia this weekend. It's notable not only because Davis is currently a Notre Dame commitment and such visits are certainly frowned upon, but also because of where his father went to college.
Before the elder Davis went on to a 16-year NFL career, he starred at Georgia from 2002-2004. It was clear from the second the younger Davis was offered by Georgia, that offer meant a bit more.
Davis is rated as a four-star prospect and checks in at 6-2, 205-pounds out of the Charlotte, North Carolina area.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Davis has said all the right things about his Notre Dame commitment but his actions are telling a different story. The fact he's open to visiting Georiga this weekend doesn't mean he's certain to end up in Athens, but does mean he's at best having second thoughts about his commitment to the Fighting Irish and Marcus Freeman.
The good news here for Notre Dame is that if Davis has the time of his life this weekend and flips his commitment to Georgia (or another SEC program for that matter), that the Irish have shown an ability as high as almost any team nationally in recruiting the linebacker position.
The part that concerns me most about this is the role Davis has taken on in this recruiting cycle as he's become one of the key recruiters in the class, doing whatever he can to try and attract more top talent to South Bend. If the flip happens, who fills that void for Notre Dame?