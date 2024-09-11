September 11th in Sports: The Man in the Red Bandana
Each year September 11 brings back memories of the terror that struck the United States of America.
It was a day that forever changed the world and that will never be forgotten.
As it is understandably easy to get mad and frustrated when you look back on that day, a positive can be looking back at some of the heroic tails.
Although there were countless and all deserve recoginition, the one that always gets me is of Welles Crowther.
Crowther was a former Boston College lacrosse player who was working in the World Trade Center as a stock trader when the attacks took place. Crowther, who carried a red bandana with him since he was a child, would become to known as "The Man in the Red Bandana" that day for a simply heroic effort helping save lives until the moment the building collapsed.
The heroic story of Crowther is worth learning about whether you've heard it before or not. ESPN produced a short documentary on Crowther a handful of years ago and it hits as strong today as it did the first time I saw it.
Boston College football annually plays a "Red Bandana Game" where they wear special red bandana themed uniforms to honor Crowther. Notre Dame played against Boston College in this game in 2020. This year it will take place on Sept. 21 when the Eagles host Michigan State.