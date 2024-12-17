South Bend Weather Forecast for Notre Dame vs Indiana CFP Game
Notre Dame vs Indiana Weather Forecast: Chilly conditions await the Irish faithful Friday evening
It feels like not long ago I was writing about just how hot and steamy the playing conditions would be for the Irish as they marched into College Station to face Texas A&M in late summer to jump-start the 2024 season. Now, just a quick few months later, we find ourselves very much at the other end of the spectrum.
The current forecast for South Bend Friday calls for a "real feel" temperature of around 20 degrees near kickoff with winds gusts up to 32mph and a 30% chance of snow, a TV network's dream come true.
Hosting a home playoff game was always the ultimate goal for this season and Notre Dame accomplished that feat. The next level of credibility? Doing something with this opportunity and making a deep CFP run using this game as a springboard.
It's not what anyone envisioned, but still dramatic
From a Notre Dame fan's perspective, it must be a bit frustrating to have the Irish fight all season to position themselves for a late December home game only to end up facing a team that's from the same state and for whom the weather will not be a new and uncomfortable experience.
Although Irish fans didn't get their dream matchup of a warm-weather team traveling to South Bend only to be physically cold and miserable, this game has a ton of juice to it. America is watching. This is the first game of the CFP and the only game of the day. It's an honor for Notre Dame Stadium to be chosen for such an event.
Whatever happens, however wintry the conditions end up being, history will be made Friday night at a place known for making and breaking history. Rockne himself would love this dynamic, and that's the ultimate compliment.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.