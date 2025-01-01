Sugar Bowl Set to Proceed as Scheduled After Overnight Attack
The New Orleans police commissioner said Thursday morning that the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia will go-on as scheduled later this evening.
That was the initial belief but comes amid an investigation after the driver of a pickup truck plowed through the popular Bourbon Street in the early hours of the New Year, killing 10 and injuring at least 35.
With as many moving parts as there are in such a situation, that is obviously possible to change. The New Orleans Police Department and FBI are scheduled to hold a press conference where more will be known. That is set to take place at 11:00 a.m. CT.
Sugar Bowl Committee Releases Statement on Notre Dame vs. Georgia Game
“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”
WGNO Report of Sugar Bowl Game Workers
We will continue to keep you posted at Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated as to any developments involving the Sugar Bowl.