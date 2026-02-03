Another chapter of Super Bowl history will be written Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots do battle in San Francisco. For Notre Dame fans, former Fighting Irish defensive standouts Julian Love and Rylie Mills will compete for Seattle, in hopes of securing Super Bowl rings.



Perhaps one will add to the lore that Notre Dame has had historically on Super Bowl Sunday, as the history of the biggest game in football is littered with Fighting Irish performances.



So which former Notre Dame greats have come up the biggest when the lights are the absolute brightest?



Here are the five greatest performances by former Notre Dame players in a single Super Bowl game.

Please note: This is for an individual game, not their career totals in a Super Bowl

5. Ross Browner (Super Bowl XVI)

Jan 24, 1982; Detroit, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers running back Ricky Patton (32) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Ross Browner (79) during Super Bowl XVI at the Silverdome. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Browner was massive for Cincinnati's chances in Super Bowl XVI, making 10 tackles against the 49ers. It was in a losing effort to Browner's former Notre Dame teammate Joe Montana, but Browner helped in slowing down the 49ers run game, as San Francisco's longest run of the night was just 14 yards. Browner's 10 tackles remain a Super Bowl record for the most by a defensive lineman in a single game.

4. Ricky Watters (Super Bowl XXIX)

Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco running back #32 Ricky Watters scores on an 8 yard touchdown pass during the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium against the San Diego Chargers. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Watters totaled 108 yards in the 49ers 49-26 beatdown of the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, finding the end zone three different times. Those three touchdowns remain in a tie for the most scored by one player in a single Super Bowl.

3. Joe Montana (Super Bowl XXIV)

Jan 28, 1990; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana (16) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXIV at the Superdome. The 49ers defeated the Broncos 55-10. | Bob Deutsch-Imagn Images

Statistically speaking, Joe Montana's finest Super Bowl performance came in his final Super Bowl contest. Montana threw for 297 yards along with a then-Super Bowl record five touchdown passes in a 55-10 beatdown of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV.

2. Justin Tuck (Super Bowl XLI)

Feb 3, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares to throw the ball as New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck (91) applies pressure in the second quarter during Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

In the all-time Super Bowl MVP robberies, Justin Tuck has an epic beef. Sure, he'd never actually complain about not getting that hardware (don't worry, I will for him: HAND IT OVER TO JUSTIN, ELI!), Tuck was instrumental in one of the greatest Super Bowl upsets of all-time. Tuck recorded a pair of sacks of Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLI, one of which resulted in a fumble, possibly taking points off the board for New England just before halftime.



In all, Tuck had four sacks of Tom Brady in two Super Bowl games, with the Giants winning both matchups. This one was that much more special historically, though, as it put an end to the Patriots' perfect season.

1. Joe Montana (Super Bowl XXIII)

January 22, 1989



Late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXIII, #49ers quarterback Joe Montana spots legendary comedic actor John Candy standing behind the far end zone and points him out to teammate Harris Barton.



Joe Cool then engineers an epic 92-yard title-winning drive.… pic.twitter.com/z6ZmvpHiBd — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 22, 2026

Montana may have had better stat lines in other Super Bowls, but no moment was bigger than "The Drive" he led the 49ers on for a late comeback victory to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Trailing 16-13 with just 3:10 to play and backed up to its own 8-yard line, the 49ers were in desperate need of some heroics.



Montana provided exactly that, leading San Francisco on the drive of a lifetime to cap the comeback victory and Bill Walsh's NFL career, and it all started by the former Notre Dame star spotting John Candy to start the drive.