Syracuse Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Notre Dame.

OFFENSE

First Team

QB #15 Jacobian Morgan - 6-4, 203, Fr. or #17 Rex Culpepper - 6-3, 221, R-Sr.

RB #34 Sean Tucker - 5-10, 202, Fr.

WR #3 Taj Harris - 6-2, 164, Jr.

WR #4 Nykeim Johnson - 5-8, 170, Sr.

WR #14 Anthony Queeley - 6-2, 193, R-Soph.

TE #89 Aaron Hackett - 6-3, 237, Sr.

LT #60 Matthew Bergeron - 6-4, 312, Soph.

LG #57 Dakota Davis - 6-5, 327, R-Jr.

C #52 Carlos Vettorello - 6-4, 289, R-Soph.

RG #56 Darius Tisdale - 6-4, 342, R-Jr.

RT #68 Airon Servais - 6-6, 309, R-Sr.

Second Team

QB #11 Dillon Markiewicz - 6-5, 216, Fr.

RB #24 Cooper Lutz - 6-0, 201, R-Soph.

WR #81 Justin Barron - 6-4, 208, Fr.

WR #8 Sharod Johnson - 5-11, 181, R-Jr.

WR #82 Damien Alford - 6-5, 210, Fr.

TE #87 Luke Benson - 6-3, 233, Soph.

LT #72 Mark Petry - 6-4, 265, Soph.

LG #55 Josh Ilaoa - 6-3, 295, Fr.

C #55 Josh Ilaoa - 6-3, 295, Fr.

RG #55 Josh Ilaoa - 6-3, 295, Fr.

RT #72 Mark Petry - 6-4, 265, Soph.

DEFENSE

First Team

DE #85 Josh Black - 6-3, 282, R-Jr.

DT #0 McKinley Williams - 6-4, 291, R-Jr.

DE #9 Kingsley Jonathan - 6-3, 264, Sr.

LB #13 Mikel Jones - 6-1, 230, Soph.

LB #31 Geoff Cantin-Arku - 6-4, 228, Soph.

LB #27 Stefon Thompson - 6-0, 235, Fr.

ROV #19 Rob Hanna - 6-0, 168, Fr.

FS #26 Aman Greenwood - 5-10, 180, R-Fr.

BS #11 Ja'Had Carter - 6-2, 191, Fr.

CB #14 Garrett Williams - 5-11, 184, R-Fr.

CB #2 Ifeatu Melifonwu - 6-3, 213, R-Jr.

Second Team

DE #97 Cody Roscoe - 6-1, 258, Sr.

DT #52 Curt Harper - 6-2, 296, R-Jr.

DE #93 Caleb Okechukwu - 6-4, 257, R-Soph.

LB #32 Marlowe Wax - 6-0, 230, Fr.

LB #21 Lee Kpogba - 6-1, 224, Soph.

LB #17 Steve Linton - 6-5, 224, R-Fr.

ROV #28 Ben Labrosse - 6-2, 200, Fr.

FS #10 Adrian Cole - 5-10, 171, R-Fr.

BS #34 Eric Coley - 6-2, 206, R-Jr. or #20 Cam Jonas - 6-1, 210, R-Soph.

CB #22 Kyle Strickland - 6-0, 186, R-Sr.

CB #35 Chase Atkinson - 5-11, 180, Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K #91 Andre Szmyt - 6-1, 184, R-Jr.

P #92 Nolan Cooney - 6-3, 202, R-Sr.

KR #4 Nykeim Johnson - 5-8, 170, Sr.

PR #4 Nykeim Johnson - 5-8, 170, Sr.

