Texas A&M Faces the Same Key Concern as Notre Dame Ahead of 2024 Season
This has been the Notre Dame vs Texas A&M one-sided narrative forever
By far, the most prevalent narrative surrounding Notre Dame and Texas A&M's huge Week 1 matchup, even before the recent Irish injury news, is how the Irish offensive line will hold up against the Aggies' athletic defensive front.
This matchup has been widely discussed by both the media and fans since the game's first preview. The relevance of this question has only grown now that Notre Dame must replace their starting left tackle just two weeks into camp. Everyone knows this matchup will dictate the tone of the game.
But why isn't this narrative being pushed in reverse?
Notre Dame's defensive front will be a problem for Texas A&M
Why aren't more people talking about what Notre Dame's deep defensive front can do to Texas A&M's vulnerable interior offensive line, which PFF has rated as the team’s biggest weakness? Is it because there's an assumption that "SEC athletes" won't lose physical battles to Notre Dame all night?
The Irish will pressure Conner Weigman and challenge his protection. This defense has shown they can compete with top-tier athletes. With a deep rotation of nearly a dozen players, they'll conserve energy in the Texas heat while staying productive.
Texas A&M's defensive front is legit, but so is Notre Dame's—and it deserves respect.
