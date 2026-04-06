Three Reasons Notre Dame Can Win The National Title

Expectations for the Notre Dame Football program are always high; they've always been high and will always remain high. That being said, some years these high expectations are more realistic than others, and 2026 is one of those years.



The Irish enter this season with a quarterback expected to be a Heisman finalist and a team that has among the best odds to hoist the title trophy. Let's examine three reasons Notre Dame can win it all in this "title or bust" campaign.

Notre Dame has one of the most talented rosters in the country

Just a handful of years ago, I would have laughed at the idea that Notre Dame would be in the discussion of having the most talented roster in America, but now, this debate is a tangible reality.



After years of reshaping the roster through relentless recruiting, improving the program's NIL structure, and creating more portal flexibility, Marcus Freeman and his program are undoubtedly one of the most talented groups in the country.



By no means does this alone guarantee success at an elite level, but it makes it more possible and likely than many years that have come before. With this level of talent in South Bend, it now becomes incumbent on the staff and players to deliver.

Notre Dame's schedule sets up for success

For the first time in many years, Notre Dame's schedule sets up well for playoff success. It isn't just about what teams are on the slate, but also when the Irish face each team.



Notre Dame's biggest two games, BYU and Miami are both slated to be well into the season, allowing the Irish a chance to gain momentum early in the year against what should be very beatable teams such as Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State, Purdue, North Carolina, and Stanford.

While none of these games are guaranteed wins by any means, they are a far cry from starting the season on the road against Miami and then opening up the home slate with Texas A&M.



This schedule should allow the Irish to find themselves early in the year while collecting wins without having to be near perfect to do so.



This should, in theory, allow the Irish to be peaking by the time the trip to Provo comes along. This is the most favorable Irish schedule in some time, and Notre Dame must take full advantage.

Notre Dame has a returning starting quarterback for the first time since Ian Book

For the first time in many years, Notre Dame returns its starting signal caller for more than one year. This is a big deal, and something we take for granted in the wild world of the transfer portal we now live in.



There is no quarterback competition this year; there is no doubt about the position or who the leader of the offense is. This is CJ Carr's offense and CJ Carr's team. This stability and certainty matter.

CJ Carr has great Heisman odds for a reason; he's being spoken about as a potential top NFL draft pick next season for a reason. He has all the arm talent in the world, a rejuvenated and deeper receiving corps to throw to, and an experienced staff to tie it all together.



There's no reason to think CJ Carr won't have a great season, adding to the Irish's title dreams.