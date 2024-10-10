Top 10 Most-Watched College Football Games of 2024: Does Notre Dame Make the Cut?
Notre Dame is arguably the most popular (and polarizing) programs in all of college football. As such, the Irish are also one of the most viewed teams, routinely amassing huge TV numbers.
The intrepid folks at On3 have compiled data from network press releases to piece together the top 10 most-watched games so far this season in college football.
Data from SEC Network, ACC Network and the Longhorn Network are not included since those networks don't pay for Nielsen to measure viewership. Nielsen figures include streaming viewership and out-of-home viewing.
Top 10 Most-Watched College Football Games This Season
10. Colorado at Nebraska [NBC] 5.67 million viewers
Coach Prime brought the viewers, while Big Red brought the hammer in a 28-10 primetime win.
9. Tennessee at Oklahoma [ABC] 6.27 million viewers
Large audience witnessed that Tennessee is so much more than Nico Iamaleava and the offense.
8. USC at Michigan [CBS] 6.32 million viewers
Kalel Mullings coming-out party as the Wolverines rallied for a thrilling 27-24 Big House win.
7. Miami at Florida [ABC] 6.35 million viewers
This was the first indication that Miami might be pretty good, and Florida might be in trouble.
6. Georgia at Kentucky [ABC] 6.60 million viewers
This one undoubtedly picked up in-game viewers as the threat of a Kentucky upset lingered deep into the second half.
5. Clemson vs. Georgia [ABC] 7.58 million viewers
This opener in Atlanta wound up being a snoozer as the Dawgs pulled away after halftime.
4. Notre Dame at Texas A&M [ABC] 7.92 million viewers
Kyle Field was an incredible setting to kick off the new year and the new eras of Riley Leonard taking snaps for ND and Mike Elko calling shots for the Ags.
3. LSU vs. USC [ABC] 8.62 million viewers
These traditional powers were aided by playing Sunday night, without competition from other games.
2. Texas at Michigan [FOX] 9.35 million viewers
Fox's biggest win of the season so far was also a huge W for the Longhorns in Ann Arbor.
1. Georgia at Alabama [ABC] 11.98 million viewers
In a rare development, the biggest game of the first six weeks was also the best (and most-watched) game of the first six weeks.
Notre Dame Football Schedule: Ranking the Final 7 Opponents
Notre Dame Football: Two True Freshmen Earn Midseason All-American Honors