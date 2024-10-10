Top 10 Most-Watched College Football Games of 2024: Does Notre Dame Make the Cut?

Top 10 Most-Watched College Football games through Week 6 via @PeteNakos_📺



1. Georgia at Alabama - 11.98M

2. Texas at Michigan - 9.35M

3. LSU vs. USC - 8.62M

4. Notre Dame at Texas A&M - 7.92M

5. Clemson vs. Georgia - 7.58M

6. Georgia at Kentucky - 6.6M

7. Miami at Florida… pic.twitter.com/gXLoYLGJwg