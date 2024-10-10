Notre Dame Football Schedule: Ranking the Final 7 Opponents
With almost half the 2024 regular season in the books, Notre Dame is on track to qualify for the College Football Playoff. There was the Northern Illinois stumble in Week 2, but the Irish have recovered with three straight wins.
If Notre Dame wins out, it'll be in the playoffs. If the Irish stumble, it'll be in the hands of the committee.
To see who's most likely to derail ND's playoff hopes, we ranked the seven remaining opponents on the schedule from softest to toughest.
7. Stanford (Oct. 12)
The Irish are more than a three-touchdown favorite to beat the Cardinal for a second straight year. Stanford has come back to earth after upsetting Syracuse on the road, getting routed by Clemson and Virginia Tech in back-to-back games.
6. Florida State (Nov. 9)
The Seminoles are in a complete freefall, losing all but the Cal game and averaging just 14.8 points per game. This was supposed to be the toughest spot on the schedule. Now, it'll be an upset if Florida State can keep this one within two touchdowns.
5. Virginia (Nov. 16)
Tony Elliott has the Hoos playing well, losing only to Maryland in a 4-1 start. While Virginia isn't great in any one particular area, the program is learning how to win the close ones. The Irish have won all four meetings between these schools.
4. Army (Nov. 23)
Army, like Navy, has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far. Behind QB Bryson Daily, the Black Knights are 5-0, winning each game by at least 17 points. ND and Army will meet at Yankee Stadium in the Shamrock Series, renewing an historic rivalry that the Irish have not lost since 1958.
3. Navy (Oct. 26)
The Irish have won six straight and 11 of the last 12 in the series. Another big W here, right? Maybe, but this neutral site matchup at MetLife looks a whole lot tougher than it did just a few weeks ago. The Midshipmen have rolled their first five opponents by an average score of 44-20.
2. at Georgia Tech (Oct. 19)
This trip to Atlanta is no joke. The Yellow Jackets are 4-2, having just handed Duke its first loss of the year. Brent Key has the defense playing at its best in over a decade, and QB Haynes King can stretch the Irish D with his arm and his legs.
1. at USC (Nov. 30)
It's a rivalry game at the Coliseum against the team with the best roster left on the schedule. USC is always dangerous, but ND is currently favored because Troy still has a lot to prove. The Trojans have dropped two of the last three to Michigan and Minnesota, and have only beaten the Irish once in the last six meetings.
