These True 'Notre Dame Men' Deserve Some Praise
Not the typical journey for these veterans
Notre Dame offensive linemen Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler have had interesting and atypical careers in South Bend. Both have held down starting roles, lost them, and regained them again.
This isn't exactly the most common career trajectory nor the path most players probably envision as they enter college.
Both of these players lost fierce August battles for starting roles, but now find themselves in the spotlight due to a rash of unfortunate injuries that occurred to Billy Shrauth and Ashton Craig.
Taking the high road pays off at Notre Dame
Both Coogan and Spindler could have pouted about their playing time. They could've complained about getting passed up for starting roles in favor of younger players.
They could've pouted or become disengaged. They also could have tried to transfer from Notre Dame altogether.
But neither did.
Both have stuck it out in South Bend through the ups and downs of their offensive line journeys and are now being heavily relied upon to keep the season afloat and help bolter a banged-up offensive line. Both players deserve credit for their maturity and willingness to battle adversity in what have been nonlinear careers at Notre Dame.
These guys are true "Notre Dame" men and deserve credit for understanding the larger Irish mission and for staying the course and battling.
