Former Notre Dame Defensive Lineman Tyson Ford Transfers to New Team
Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Tyson Ford found a new home Friday, posting on Twitter that he has moved on to Cal.
Ford was a highly-regarded athlete out of Saint Louis, rated as a four-star on all platforms when he committed and signed with Notre Dame. The 6-4, 290-pounder never really hit his stride with the Fighting Irish, playing in just four games for Notre Dame in two seasons, tallying one quarterback pressure and one tackle.
The Missouri product had not been with the Notre Dame football team for some time, as over the summer he was put on a medical scholarship. Ford entered the transfer portal back on October 1, and found his home with the Cal Golden Bears on December 13.
Ford's commitment was a big one at the time as he was thought to be one of the best players in the Notre Dame 2022 cycle. Ford joins fellow class of 2022 recruit Tobias Merriweather at Cal. Both Ford and Merriweather would have figured to be playing key roles in Notre Dame's current 2024 College Football Playoff run, but that's how college football goes sometimes.
He will also join former Notre Dame defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina, who had a nice year this past season for Cal.
Tyson Ford still has plenty of ability to be a serious contributor at Cal, but was passed up by multiple players at Notre Dame, some younger than him, and it became clear that he may need to move on if he wanted to continue to play college football.
He leaves Notre Dame with his degree, something everyone should do if you can get a FREE degree from one of the best schools in the country, and three years of eligibility to use at Cal or anywhere else, should he decide to find another home moving forward.