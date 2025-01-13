Urban Meyer Makes Bold National Championship Pick for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach Urban Meyer has made his prediction for the Fighting Irish tilt against the team he led to the 2014 national championship, Ohio State.
Notre Dame sits as more than a touchdown underdog to the 13-2 Buckeyes, with Ohio State currently being listed as a 8.5-point favorite on Fan Duel. Meyer seems to think that number is being a bit generous to Notre Dame.
Urban Meyer National Championship Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Meyer made the following prediction on The Triple Option podcast that he hosts each week:
"Ohio State covers the spread," Meyer said. "I think Notre Dame is going to, the defense is going to keep this thing close... I think this is a low-scoring game at halftime, and I think the Buckeyes walk away in the second half."
Ohio State Defense Presents Very Tough Test for Notre Dame
I've watched a good amount of Ohio State this season and as the national championship approaches for Notre Dame I keep going back to one thing:
How is Notre Dame going to score against the Buckeyes?
Ohio State allows just 12.2 points per game and 251.1 yards per game, both the best in all of college football.
Whatever Notre Dame did in the second half of the Orange Bowl victory against Penn State that got the Irish to begin to be able to run the ball, it'll have to be able to do better from jump to upset the Buckeyes.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Latest National Championship Betting Odds
Latest Sugar Bowl betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:
Point spread: Ohio State -8.5
Total: 45.5
MoneyLine: Ohio State -365, Notre Dame +285