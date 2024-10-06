Former Notre Dame Football Assistant Scores Upset of the Year
Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea left the Fighting Irish to take the head coaching job at his alma mater Vanderbilt following the 2020 season.
On Saturday, Lea led Vanderbilt to perhaps its biggest victory in program history as the Commodores shocked No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in Nashville.
Alabama Stunned by Vanderbilt in Nashville
Earlier in the week, a short video surfaced online of the Vanderbilt scoreboard showing stats of the Commodores and Crimson Tide with the numbers favoring the home underdogs.
On Saturday, those stats were far more lopsided in Vanderbilt's favor than one could have ever imagined.
Beyond a 40-35 final score, Vanderbilt held the ball for 42:08 of the 60-minute contest, and outrushed mighty Alabama 166-84.
Not bad for a Vanderbilt program that had combined to score just 13 points against Alabama during the entire Nick Saban regime.
Twitter/X Reacts to Vanderbilt's Massive Upset of Alabama
During the upset push and as soon as the game went final, social media erupted with reaction to Vanderbilt's historic upset. Below are some of the best tweets following the game, including some from former Notre Dame players giving a nod to their old defensive coordinator.