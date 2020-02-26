Former Notre Dame wide receiver and team captain Chris Finke is one of nine Irish players at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Finke got a chance to speak with the media this week to discuss a number of topics.

Finke suffered a hamstring injury while playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl. That has limited his preparation, but Finke stated the goal is to get back to full health by the time Notre Dame has its March Pro Day.

That hamstring injury will keep him from participating in several movement drills at the combine. Finke said he will run the 40-yard dash, perform the vertical jump and do a bench press. He will not be able to perform in the other movement drills.

Finke said his goal for Thursday's 40-yard dash is to run a sub-4.5.

One topic Finke discussed was where he wanted to improve his game. Most players answer this question by discussing physical parts of their game (technique, speed, quickness), Finke took a unique approach.

Finke only caught 12 passes in high school due to the style of offense. Needless to say, his game has certainly grown after catching 106 passes in a Notre Dame uniform.

Finke talked about how Notre Dame has prepared him for more than just what happens on the football field.

Of course, playing football at Notre Dame also helped prepare Finke to make a push for the NFL.

Finke said he's reached out to former teammates as he prepares for the next level.

Finally, Finke talked about the confidence in himself that allowed him to go from walk-on to scholarship player. But he also explained how he couldn't ever lose the edge he showed up with.

Finke said that he got a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Notre Dame. He has already completed a master's program in finance, which has allowed him to focus just on football in preparation for the combine.

