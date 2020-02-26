IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

VIDEO: Chris Finke Talks Notre Dame, Growth, Combine

Bryan Driskell

Former Notre Dame wide receiver and team captain Chris Finke is one of nine Irish players at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Finke got a chance to speak with the media this week to discuss a number of topics.

Finke suffered a hamstring injury while playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl. That has limited his preparation, but Finke stated the goal is to get back to full health by the time Notre Dame has its March Pro Day.

That hamstring injury will keep him from participating in several movement drills at the combine. Finke said he will run the 40-yard dash, perform the vertical jump and do a bench press. He will not be able to perform in the other movement drills.

Finke said his goal for Thursday's 40-yard dash is to run a sub-4.5.

One topic Finke discussed was where he wanted to improve his game. Most players answer this question by discussing physical parts of their game (technique, speed, quickness), Finke took a unique approach. 

Finke only caught 12 passes in high school due to the style of offense. Needless to say, his game has certainly grown after catching 106 passes in a Notre Dame uniform.

Finke talked about how Notre Dame has prepared him for more than just what happens on the football field.

Of course, playing football at Notre Dame also helped prepare Finke to make a push for the NFL.

Finke said he's reached out to former teammates as he prepares for the next level.

Finally, Finke talked about the confidence in himself that allowed him to go from walk-on to scholarship player. But he also explained how he couldn't ever lose the edge he showed up with.

Finke said that he got a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Notre Dame. He has already completed a master's program in finance, which has allowed him to focus just on football in preparation for the combine.

Stay locked into Irish Breakdown all week for more player interviews from the combine, analysis of the workouts and any rumblings we hear.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Combine Reaction: Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet and Chris Finke Weigh In

Going over results for Chase Claypool, Chris Finke and Cole Kmet and what those results mean for the former Notre Dame standouts

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Defensive Tackle

Breaking down the defensive tackle depth chart for Notre Dame heading into spring practice

Bryan Driskell

by

Goirish92

Notre Dame Blasts Miami To Earn Second Straight Victory

Facing a must-win situation the Fighting Irish gave the home crowd a shot, dominating the Hurricanes.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Tight End Cole Kmet Cracks NFL Network Top 50 For 2020 Draft

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah placed Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet into his Top 50 for the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

VIDEO: Notre Dame Football WR Chase Claypool Talks Being Overlooked, Improving and Kevin Austin

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool addressed a wide variety of topics at the NFL Scouting Combine, including being slept on, comparisons to Miles Boykin and more.

Bryan Driskell

VIDEO: Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool talked about his future NFL position

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool talked at length about his versatility and future position in the NFL

Bryan Driskell

VIDEO: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet At The Combine

Notre Dame football tight end Cole Kmet met with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Combine Profile: Cole Kmet, Tight End

Breaking down Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet as he prepares to compete in the NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Recruiting: Notre Dame Football In Pursuit Of Elite 2022 Offensive Tackle

Notre Dame has already made 2022 offensive tackle Julian Armella a top priority

Brian Smith

Notre Dame Combine Preview: Khalid Kareem, Defensive End

Breaking down Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem as he prepares for next week's NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell