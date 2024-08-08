Washington Commanders head coach on Sam Hartman: 'Looks good, plays good"
Former Notre Dame and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft but shortly after the seventh and final round concluded, agreed to a deal with the Washington Commanders.
Hartman is in competition with former Florida and Louisiana Tech quarterback Jeff Driskel to earn the third-quarterback spot on the roster. Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick out of LSU and last year's Heisman Trophy winner figures to be the starter. Another former Heisman Trophy winner, Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014) appears to have the second string position locked up.
What does Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn think about Hartman's chances of making the team?
Although Quinn didn't directly say whether or not Hartman would make the team, he did sit down with Kay Adams of the Up and Adams Show recently and share his takeaways from Hartman so far.
"Sam - it is his play," said Quinn, "so, looks good, plays good!"
Hartman was slotted as the fourth quarterback on the Commanders first depth chart of training camp, although that is far from final.
Hartman and the Commanders get the preseason underway Saturday as they'll be at MetLife Field to take on the New York Jets.
