Washington Football Lands Four-Star Athlete Dylan Robinson
Notre Dame had a seat at the final table for four-star athlete Dylan Robinson but the talented wide receiver and defensive back has decided to stay on the West coast. Robinson announced on Thursday that he'll play his college football at Washington.
Washington landed the commitment as Notre Dame and UCLA were both listed as finalists.
Robinson is ranked as a top 200 overall player by 247Sports, checking in as the eighth overall athlete in the class and a top 20 player in the state of California.
Washington was recruiting Robinson more as a cornerback while Notre Dame was looking to get help in their 2025 wide receiver group.
Notre Dame has felt like a team that knew it was probably out on Robinson as it was listed as a finalist but lacked appearing to have much traction leading up to his announcement.
If Notre Dame hadn't already, it now moves to an all-in type approach on four-star wide recevier Derek Meadows of Las Vegas who is set to announce his commitment choice on Saturday.
What Would a Derek Meadows Commitment Really Mean to Notre Dame Right Now?