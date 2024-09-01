Watch Jeremiyah Love Seal Notre Dame's Victory Over Texas A&M with Late Touchdown
In his first game as Notre Dame's starting running back, sophomore Jeremiyah Love puts the Irish on top for good with a late score. The game wasn't always pretty. The running game wasn't always pretty. However as the game went on, the Irish rushing attack proved to be too much for the Aggies.
Catch the video of the game sealing touchdown below.
If we can take one thing from this game on the offensive side of the ball, it's that the running backs paired with Riley Leonard are going to be a problem for Notre Dame opponents. Leonard is a load to take down and the two Irish lead backs, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, possess big time speed, impressive balance, and the rugged style to compete against any defense.
