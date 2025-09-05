What Comes Next For CJ Carr In His Second Start For Notre Dame?
CJ Carr held up well amid Miami chaos
Heading into the Miami game, the big question for Notre Dame was how CJ Carr would handle the moment. As it turned out, this worry was unfounded, as Carr held his own just fine throughout the evening. It was other parts of the Irish operation, such as the defense and offensive line, that held the team back.
Now with one start under his belt, Carr can exhale a bit. He survived the noise, heat, pressure, and intensity of the moment in Miami. Now, with a two-week window between his first and second starts, he can settle in a bit. Notre Dame's next game against Texas A&M is a huge one, but the environment will be much more friendly in South Bend.
The question now isn't whether CJ Carr can handle the pressure of being Notre Dame's starter, but rather if the rest of the team can support him enough to earn a win.
The Notre Dame run game must get going
The first thing that needs to happen for the Irish to win a game and for Carr to continue his ascension is for Notre Dame to establish a solid and consistent running game. Jeremiyah Love and JD Price should be Carr's best friends, but they can only be that if they get more touches and have some room to run.
The Irish offensive line must get better and quickly. This applies to the run game itself and pass protection. There must also be a more constructive offensive game plan that ensures the Irish don't get away from the run game, which should be a young signal caller's best friend.
CJ Carr loves to throw downfield, let him
Carr is a very naturally gifted passer. This is what he's best at, what he likes to do, and has confidence in. This has to be a bigger part of the Irish offense moving forward. I realize that the Notre Dame offensive line was having trouble blocking the Hurricanes last week, but Carr didn't come to South Bend to throw passes sideways for two-yard gains. This is a waste of his talent.
Carr is ready to take the reins of this offense, but he needs more help than he got in game one. There needs to be a better schematic offensive game plan and better line play for his talents to be fully utilized. Fortunately, Notre Dame has two weeks to try and make this a reality before the Aggies head to town.
