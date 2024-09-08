What Comes Next for Notre Dame After Brutal Upset Loss to NIU?
In the short term, Notre Dame needs to get back to work
Notre Dame entered the game against Northern Illinois at home as nearly a 30-point favorite and got outplayed and outcoached by the Huskies the entire afternoon.
This was a stunning loss that has the whole Notre Dame community in a state of shock. Where do the Irish go from here? Purdue, technically speaking.
In the short term, the best thing that can happen for this team is to get to the Purdue game as quickly as possible to get a chance to knock this losing taste out of their mouths. It's going to be a long, miserable week in South Bend. Can the team turn that anger and frustration into a win in West Lafayette?
The longer-term view has a less clear path
It's fairly remedial to suggest that the best thing for the players is to get back to practice and then back on the field again. That's a very straightforward concept.
What is less clear is to analyze what caused this nightmare and and how to prevent it from happening ever again. Certainty that the Freeman era is heading in the right direction has never been suddenly more in doubt.
This felt like a breakdown on all fronts. From preparation, and coaching to plays being made on the field. Nothing was good enough and nothing was done to change it during the game.
Marcus Freeman went from a signature win to hot seat in the eyes of Irish fans in the span of a week. Welcome to the unpredictable world of college football. It changes fast.
