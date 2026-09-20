Through three games this season, Notre Dame has allowed its opponents to score 13, 0, and 10 points. This is elite defensive football, especially so early in the season, as teams are usually still finding themselves defensively.



Chris Ash's group has been fantastic so far this year. They play a fast and physical brand of football. They wreak havoc and cause chaos and turnovers. The latest victims? The Michigan State Spartans.





Notre Dame clamps down on the Michigan State run game

Priority one for every defense is to stop the run, and the Irish did a great job of it against the Spartans. Michigan State ran the ball 27 times for a grand total of 44 yards.



This number would be impressive against any team, but especially one like Michigan State's, whose school and head coaches' DNAs start with running the football.

There are plays or drives here and there where the Notre Dame defense gives up what feels like too much in the run game in the moment, but once the final box score comes out, what it shows is simple. Notre Dame was great at stopping the run.

While the early numbers have been impressive, it's fair to say that Notre Dame's first big test against a run game that operates at a higher level than the first three opponents will be BYU. This is a matchup everyone has circled, and it'll be here before we know it.

Notre Dame continues to cause turnovers at a stunning rate

Through three games, the Irish defense has caused seven turnovers, including two interceptions against Michigan State. This isn't just good defense for good defense's sake; this is helping the Notre Dame offense in a couple of major ways.



First, it gives the offense more breathing room and eliminates pressure to score a touchdown on each possession. And secondly, it gives the Irish's developing offense more chances to get work in. This is a win-win situation.

Notre Dame's elite defense will keep it in every game it plays this season. That isn't in doubt. The question that needs to be answered is how dynamic the Irish offense can become and how long it will take to get to peak efficiency.



The good news is that Notre Dame plays in three more games it will be heavily favored in those, which will provide the offense ample opportunities to groove and put everything together at once.