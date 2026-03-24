Michigan State's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Can Tom Izzo Make Another Deep Run in March?)

The Michigan State Spartans won the NCAA Tournament back in 2000, and while they've gone on plenty of deep runs under Tom Izzo since then, they haven't been able to get over the hump and win it all.

They have a chance to do exactly that this year, entering the Sweet 16 as a No. 3 seed.

Can Izzo win another National Championship before he calls it a career? Let's take a look at the odds of that occurring this year.

Michigan State Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+3000 (9th best odds)

The Spartans are smack dab in the middle of the latest odds list. They're set at +3000 to win it all, an implied probability of 3.23%. They don't have the odds of a top seed like Arizona (+330), Michigan (+340), or Duke (+370), but they have far better odds than the bottom schools on the odds list, like Tennessee (+6000), Iowa (+12000), Alabama (+13000), and Texas (+30000).

The Spartans have a high floor that's going to help them the rest of the tournament. They only had a single loss all season to a team that didn't end up making the NCAA Tournament, and they kept their game against Duke within six points. They also have impressive wins against the likes of Illinois, Purdue, and Arkansas.

Michigan State is extremely strong on defense, and they play a disciplined style of basketball, which leaves the only question surrounding this team whether or not they can shoot well enough to hang with the best teams in the country. The Spartans rank 66th in effective field goal percentage heading into the Sweet 16, which isn't bad, but it's also not the elite level of shooting that some other teams have.

KenPom has Michigan State ranked ninth in its latest net ratings, and eighth amongst teams still left in the tournament, which adds up to their current odds of +3000.

The Spartans are set as slight underdogs against UConn in the Sweet 16. If they get past them, they'll face the winner of Duke vs. St. John's in the Elite Eight with a berth in the Final Four on the line. The last time they made the Final Four was in the 2018-19 season, eventually losing to Texas Tech.

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