What Will the New College Football Playoff Committee Value in 2024?

The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams this season. Hear from @ESPN's @KirkHerbstreit and learn how the bracket will play out from the CFP First Round through the 2025 CFP #NationalChampionship, slated for Monday, January 20 at Atlanta's @MBStadium.#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/Fd1tbkwy4f