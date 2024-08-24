What Will the New College Football Playoff Committee Value in 2024?
College football fans are excited for what comes next. But how will it take shape?
College football fans are excited about what's to come in 2024. Not only does their favorite sport return in just a few short weeks, but there's also a newly added layer of intrigue: the expanded 12-team CFP field. How will this process look? How will it feel? How will it be legislated?
One of the biggest natural questions that has arisen concerns the CFP selection process. What will this new committee value when putting together their rankings? In the 4-team format, this group often spoke about strength of record and schedule, but ultimately, it felt like decisions were driven primarily by win-loss records more than anything else. Is this about to change?
How a change in the CFP vetting process would affect Notre Dame
Should the committee decide to start truly valuing challenging scheduling over loss avoidance as a key ranking factor, it will be intriguing to see how Notre Dame is handled. For instance, would a 10-2 Notre Dame team be ranked ahead of or behind a 9-3 Big Ten or SEC team? Will it depend on the strength of the schedules in a way that the 4-team rankings haven't?
All of this is a grand new experiment for college football with many moving parts and uncertainties. There are sure to be some unintended consequences to this new format that haven't been identified yet. This is going to be one wild, fun, and interesting ride. Buckle up!
Notre Dame Football: Irish Quarterbacks in Position Coach's Own Words
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.