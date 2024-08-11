Notre Dame Football: Irish Quarterbacks in Position Coach's Own Words
It's one thing for us to all sit up here and speak on what we see and think regarding Notre Dame football but what about the actual coaching staff?
One of the good things about fall camp is that media availability with each position coach is a thing at some point. On Saturday, it was Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli's turn to speak.
Guidugli began his media session by responding to a question about the impressions each quarterback has made so far in fall camp. Below is what Guidugli said about each.
Guidugli On Riley Leonard:
"Riley Leonard's dynamics with his legs. I think everybody kind of knew that coming in. We didn't get a snapshot of that in the spring due to him being out but has the ability to extend plays and loosens up defenses for a quarterback run."
Guidugli on Steve Angeli:
"Super consistent. Kind of understands our offense, understands our personnel, is super accurate passing."
Guidugli on Kenny Minchey:
"Kenny (Minchey) this fall camp has developed a sense of urgency. I really think he's seeing and understanding defenses better, putting us in some good situations and protections and some of the things.:
Guidugli on CJ Carr:
"CJ is just aggressive with the football. Lacks no confidence.
Guidugli on Reps for All Quarterbacks this Spring
Guidugli then went on to answer a question about how a coaching staff can get enough reps for each quarterback in a limited amount of training camp practices. The Notre Dame quarterbacks coach admitted its difficult to get each enough reps but praised Marcus Freeman for how the head coach has set up practice this year which allows the first and second team offenses both to get more practice reps by using two fields at once.
On Setting Up and Offense for Dual-Threat Quarterback
The most interesting of Guidugli's media session on Saturday to me was discussing how you set up an offense for a dual-threat quarterback versus how you do so for a more traditional dropback passer.
Guidugli didn't make it seem like the setup will be much different but the importance of identifying presnap when the secondary may be in a vulnerable spot against a quarterback run (specifically man-to-man coverage) is far more important to get across.
More on Riley Leonard
Guidugli shared more on Riley Leonard and mentioned the quarterback's competitive nature. He made it known that despite missing almost all of spring practice, Leonard has been begging to go live in practice instead of the traditional (and wise way) of having your starting quarterback not get touchded.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Irish from Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—
5 Thoughts on Notre Dame Quarterback Riley Leonard Ahead of 2024 Season
How former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman fared in NFL preseason debut
Notre Dame football lands two-sport, in-state athlete on Saturday: What it means for Fighting Irish
Why Notre Dame football will be more dynamic in 2024
Pro Football Focus gives big love to Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison