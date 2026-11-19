Notre Dame has entered the final stretch of the regular season with just two games left, one at home against SMU and then a road contest against Syracuse.



While the Irish are heavily favored to win both contests, the pressure is on Notre Dame to not only collect the wins but also look good doing so to hold serve in the unpredictable CFP bracket.

This week, an SMU team comes to South Bend that started the season with CFP dreams that have taken a hit after losses to Louisville, Syracuse, and most recently Wake Forest, in which the Mustangs appeared to be completely inept in their home stadium en route to a brutal 49-7 beatdown. These mixed results raise the question: What SMU team will show up Saturday night?

SMU's offense can be electric when its "on"

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings is an electric athlete. He is a true dual-threat signal caller who isn't afraid to throw the ball around the yard or pull it down and take off.



This makes him very dangerous, as the Mustangs average 34 points per game, good for 28th in the country. For whatever reason, including the fact that Wake Forest is playing great football at the moment, this exciting offense did not show up last week, with the Mustangs being held to just seven points at home.

With the Notre Dame game looming and the latest piece of data being so poor, I'm not sure anyone knows exactly what to expect from this offense.



Will SMU roll over now that it appears to be out of CFP contention, or arrive in South Bend fired up, ready to prove the Wake Forest performance was just an anomaly? Some of this is up to SMU, but more of it will depend on the Irish defense's approach.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The most outstanding quarterback in the nation ☘️



CJ Carr is a Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Semifinalist!#GoIrish☘️ | @13Cjcarr pic.twitter.com/6XfChTvzBl — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 17, 2026

How will Notre Dame defend Kevin Jennings?

The times when Notre Dame's defense has been most vulnerable this season have been when it doesn't play aggressively at the line of scrimmage, in an effort to contain mobile quarterbacks and keep them from getting the edge and running the ball, rather than attacking downhill.

The greatest example of this passive approach came against BYU and Bear Bachmeier, and it cost Notre Dame dearly as the entire defense seemed to be reacting rather than causing and forcing action.

While I certainly understand the theory behind wanting to create a pocket on the edge of each side of the line of scrimmage to prevent the quarterback from running, the rest of the defense should still be aggressive. Moments like these require the interior defensive linemen to push and penetrate the line of scrimmage and the linebackers to shoot gaps and head downhill.

This kind of blend between caution on the edge and aggression everywhere else can be a winning recipe for an Irish defense that is playing its best ball of the season. Notre Dame is now in the middle of a CFP title hunt; let the defense hunt- it's what it does best.