If you were a top 10 team in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, you are in pretty good shape entering Tuesday night’s rankings update, which is set to be revealed on ESPN between two men’s basketball games: No. 5 Duke and No. 10 Illinois (7 p.m.) and No. 11 Kansas and UNLV (~9:30 p.m.). The Blue Devils and Fighting Illlini began the second half at about 8:18 p.m. ET, meaning the selection show will likely begin around 9:15–9:20 p.m. ET, barring major stoppages or overtime.

Every team in the top 10 won over the weekend, some overcoming the chaos caused by the FAA disruptions on Friday night. It wasn’t always pretty—No. 2 Utah, No. 4 UCLA and No. 6 Texas won single-score games against Illinois and LSU—but in this section of the rankings, survive and advance is the name of the game.

Beyond that top 10, however, things got interesting. No. 11 Kentucky’s midseason slide continued against Florida, while eight teams ranked between No. 14 and No. 25 took ill-timed losses, meaning this week’s Top 25 should look much different, after just one team fell from the committee’s initial rankings in last week’s release.

Sports Illustrated’s college football staff will be checking in live as the committee’s new rankings are released, bringing our up-to-the-minute takeaways and impressuons of the new Top 25.

Live updates, analysis, reaction to the latest College Football Playoff Top 25

College Football Playoff selection committee Top 25 as of last week, Week 11 results

1. Georgia (9–1); Beat No. 22 Missouri, 48–21

2. Utah (10–0); Beat No. 23 Arizona, 40–39

3. Alabama (8–2); Beat Vanderbilt, 21–6

4. UCLA (10–0); Beat Illinois, 22–14

5. Notre Dame (9–1); Beat Boston College, 41–7

6. Texas (8–2); Beat No. 21 LSU, 22–21

7. Miami (9–1); Beat Duke, 36–25

8. Tennessee (8–2); Beat Texas A&M, 22–7

9. Indiana (9–1); Beat No. 18 USC, 27–13

10. BYU (8–2); Beat Baylor, 28–7

11. Kentucky (7–3); Lost to Florida, 21–14

12. Texas Tech (9–1); Beat No. 25 Oklahoma State, 52–27

13. Wake Forest (9–1); Beat SMU, 49–7

14. Houston (7–3); Lost at Colorado, 42–32

15. Iowa (8–2); Beat Purdue, 28–7

16. Oregon (7–3); Beat Michigan, 31–7

17. South Carolina (6–4); Lost at Arkansas, 34–6

18. USC (7–3); Lost at No. 9 Indiana, 27–13

19. Mississippi (6–4); Lost at Oklahoma, 24–17

20. Ohio State (7–3); Beat Northwestern, 28–19

21. LSU (6–4); Lost to No. 6 Texas, 22–21

22. Missouri (6–4), Lost at Georgia, 48–21

23. Arizona (7–3), Lost to No. 2 Utah, 40–39

24. Boise State (9–1)* Group of 6 automatic bid; Beat Oregon State, 46–41

25. Oklahoma State (6–4); Lost to No. 12 Texas Tech, 52–27

How the 12-team playoff field is determined

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The 12-team College Football Playoff, which is in its final season, has been tweaked each year since its inception in 2024. Here’s how the field will be chosen this season:

The Power 4 conference champions (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) receive automatic bids.

The highest-ranked Group of 6 (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, Sun Belt) program, regardless of conference champion status, receives a bid.

Seven at-large programs fill out the field.

Notre Dame receives an automatic bid if it finishes within the top 12 of the final rankings.

The top four teams in the field receive byes, regardless of conference champion status.

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

Members are not permitted to discuss any programs with which they have a conflict of interest, and cannot vote on those programs.

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.