Why Jon Gruden Thinks Notre Dame Can Win the National Title
Some dismissed Notre Dame as a title contender following an 0-2 start to the season.
But after rattling off eight straight wins to put themselves back into College Football Playoff position, the Fighting Irish have steadily accumulated more believers. That includes Super Bowl champion head coach Jon Gruden, who recently gave high praise to Notre Dame.
What makes Notre Dame a title contender
"I saw Notre Dame live ... They're a different looking team than just about anyone else," Gruden said on a recent episode of the Mostly Sports podcast. "They got some linemen. They've got a hell of a good-looking secondary, the running backs."
"The quarterback's got a lot of poise, man. ... They could win it all. That's my hot take here with you guys. You better watch out for the Fighting Irish."
The main reason for optimism around the Fighting Irish is having what many consider to be the best running back duo in the nation, with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price rushing behind a big and physical offensive line. They've helped Notre Dame rank eighth nationally with 38.5 points per game while ranking 14th with 5.4 yards per carry.
Quarterback CJ Carr has also made strides in his redshirt freshman season. He gives the Irish a greater passing threat than last season with Riley Leonard, a great runner but one-dimensional at times. Carr made some mistakes against Pitt, but he went on a seven-game streak with just two interceptions beforehand and ranks third nationally in passer rating.
Perhaps the biggest area of growth for the Irish this season has come on the defensive side. After giving up a combined 98 points in the first three games against Miami, Texas A&M and Purdue, Notre Dame has allowed just 86 points over the last seven games.
The defense has been especially stingy against the run, ranking 14th nationally with 100.3 rushing yards allowed per game. And as Gruden mentioned, the secondary has also made key plays lately, such as Tae Johnson's pick-six and eight pass breakups during Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.
Looking at their path to a second straight national title game, Notre Dame came in at No. 9 in Tuesday's new College Football Playoff rankings. That scenario would set up a first-round matchup at No. 8 Oklahoma, followed by a neutral site matchup against No. 1 Ohio State –– a chance to avenge last season's national title defeat.
Notre Dame may have put itself in a more challenging spot to win it all this year, as it could play a road game in the first round instead of having home field advantage like last season against Indiana. But their recent play on the field has many believing the Irish are one of the top title contenders this season.