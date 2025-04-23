3 Best NFL Team Fits For Xavier Watts in the 2025 NFL Draft
2025 NFL Draft: What's the best NFL team for Xavier Watts?
NFL teams will love the leadership, instincts and playmaking ability of Notre Dame star safety Xavier Watts on the back-end of a defense, while banking on the fact his intelligence and work ethnic will push him to improve in run support at the next level.
With the high precedence put on generating turnovers, Watts will likely go in the top 100 in this weekend’s NFL Draft in Green Bay. What teams could be looking to add the Notre Dame captain to sure up their secondary? Here are the three teams that standout as the best fits for Watts.
Minnesota Vikings
What symmetry it would be for Watts to come in to Minnesota and learn behind a former Notre Dame captain in All-Pro Harrison Smith.
The 36-year old Smith is nearing the end of his tenure ,and Watts wouldn’t have the pressure to perform immediately while transitioning to a starting role as early as next season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Adding Watts in the secondary next to Antoine Winfield, who thrives in run support, would seem to be the perfect pairing.
The Buccaneers have free agents without starting experience penciled in right now as the other half the safety tandem, and Watts would have the chance to make an immediate impact on a playoff team.
Carolina Panthers
I liked the Minnesota fit for Watts’ ability to slowly transition to a starting role. And I liked the Tampa Bay fit for the opportunity to immediately start on a potential playoff team. This fit I like for his potential to utilize his leadership ability to immediately be a building block of their defense and fit right in next to free agent addition strong safety Tre’Von Moehrig.