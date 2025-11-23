Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 14
Week 13 in college football provided some clarity in regard to the College Football Playoff race.
Oregon knocked off USC to cement the Ducks' status as one of the top 12 teams in the country. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech had a golden opportunity to punch its ticket to the ACC title game and failed to capitalize, losing its home finale to Pittsburgh.
Here's the projected college football AP Top 25 heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Projected AP Poll Ranking
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-9 vs. Rutgers
Week 14: Away at Michigan
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 14: Away at Purdue
3. Texas A&M Aggies: 11-0 (7-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 48-0 vs. Samford
Week 14: Away at Texas
4. Georgia Bulldogs: 10-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 35-3 vs. Charlotte
Week 14: Home vs. Georgia Tech
5. Ole Miss Rebels: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 14: Away at Mississippi State
6. Oregon Ducks: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-27 vs. No. 16 USC
Week 14: Away at Washington
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 14: Away at West Virginia
8. Oklahoma Sooners: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 17-6 vs. No. 23 Missouri
Week 14: Home vs. LSU
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 9-2
This Week: Won 70-7 vs. Syracuse
Week 14: Away at Stanford
10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 9-2 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 56-0 vs. Eastern Illinois
Week 14: Away at Auburn
11. BYU Cougars: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 27-14 at Cincinnati
Week 14: Home vs. UCF
12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 45-17 vs. Kentucky
Week 14: Away at Tennessee
13. Utah Utes: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 51-47 vs. Kansas State
Week 14: Away at Kansas
14. Miami Hurricanes: 9-2 (5-2 ACC)
This Week: Won 34-17 at Virginia Tech
Week 14: Away at Pittsburgh
15. Texas Longhorns: 8-3 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 52-37 vs. Arkansas
Week 14: Home vs. Texas A&M
16. Michigan Wolverines: 9-2 (7-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 45-20 at Maryland
Week 14: Home vs. Ohio State
17. Virginia Cavaliers: 9-2 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 14: Home vs. Virginia Tech
18. Tennessee Volunteers: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-11 at Florida
Week 14: Home vs. Vanderbilt
19. James Madison Dukes: 10-1 (7-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 24-20 vs. Washington State
Week 14: Away at Coastal Carolina
20. North Texas Mean Green: 10-1 (6-1 American)
This Week: Won 56-26 at Rice
Week 14: Home vs. Temple
21. Pittsburgh Panthers: 8-3 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 42-24 at No. 16 Georgia Tech
Week 14: Home vs. Miami
22. USC Trojans: 8-3 (6-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 42-27 at No. 6 Oregon
Week 14: Home vs. UCLA
23. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-2 (6-2 ACC)
This Week: Lost 42-28 vs. Pittsburgh
Week 14: Neutral Site (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) vs. Georgia
24. Tulane Green Wave: 9-2 (6-1 American)
This Week: Won 37-13 at Temple
Week 14: Home vs. Charlotte
25. SMU Mustangs: 8-3 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 38-6 vs. Louisville
Week 14: Away at Cal
Dropped From Rankings: No. 23 Missouri, No. 25 Houston
Others Considered: Navy, Iowa, San Diego State, UNLV
