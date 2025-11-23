SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 14

Oregon solidified its College Football Playoff status, while Georgia Tech wasted away a golden opportunity.

Mike McDaniel

It was a frustrating night for Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key.
Week 13 in college football provided some clarity in regard to the College Football Playoff race.

Oregon knocked off USC to cement the Ducks' status as one of the top 12 teams in the country. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech had a golden opportunity to punch its ticket to the ACC title game and failed to capitalize, losing its home finale to Pittsburgh.

Here's the projected college football AP Top 25 heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Projected AP Poll Ranking

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 42-9 vs. Rutgers

Week 14: Away at Michigan

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 14: Away at Purdue

3. Texas A&M Aggies: 11-0 (7-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 48-0 vs. Samford

Week 14: Away at Texas

4. Georgia Bulldogs: 10-1 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 35-3 vs. Charlotte

Week 14: Home vs. Georgia Tech

5. Ole Miss Rebels: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 14: Away at Mississippi State

6. Oregon Ducks: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 42-27 vs. No. 16 USC

Week 14: Away at Washington

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 14: Away at West Virginia

8. Oklahoma Sooners: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 17-6 vs. No. 23 Missouri

Week 14: Home vs. LSU

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 9-2

This Week: Won 70-7 vs. Syracuse

Week 14: Away at Stanford

10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 9-2 (6-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 56-0 vs. Eastern Illinois

Week 14: Away at Auburn

11. BYU Cougars: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 27-14 at Cincinnati

Week 14: Home vs. UCF

12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 45-17 vs. Kentucky

Week 14: Away at Tennessee

13. Utah Utes: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)

This Week: Won 51-47 vs. Kansas State

Week 14: Away at Kansas

14. Miami Hurricanes: 9-2 (5-2 ACC)

This Week: Won 34-17 at Virginia Tech

Week 14: Away at Pittsburgh

15. Texas Longhorns: 8-3 (5-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 52-37 vs. Arkansas

Week 14: Home vs. Texas A&M

16. Michigan Wolverines: 9-2 (7-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 45-20 at Maryland

Week 14: Home vs. Ohio State

17. Virginia Cavaliers: 9-2 (6-1 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 14: Home vs. Virginia Tech

18. Tennessee Volunteers: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-11 at Florida

Week 14: Home vs. Vanderbilt

19. James Madison Dukes: 10-1 (7-0 Sun Belt)

This Week: Won 24-20 vs. Washington State

Week 14: Away at Coastal Carolina

20. North Texas Mean Green: 10-1 (6-1 American)

This Week: Won 56-26 at Rice

Week 14: Home vs. Temple

21. Pittsburgh Panthers: 8-3 (6-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 42-24 at No. 16 Georgia Tech

Week 14: Home vs. Miami

22. USC Trojans: 8-3 (6-2 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 42-27 at No. 6 Oregon

Week 14: Home vs. UCLA

23. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-2 (6-2 ACC)

This Week: Lost 42-28 vs. Pittsburgh

Week 14: Neutral Site (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) vs. Georgia

24. Tulane Green Wave: 9-2 (6-1 American)

This Week: Won 37-13 at Temple

Week 14: Home vs. Charlotte

25. SMU Mustangs: 8-3 (6-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 38-6 vs. Louisville

Week 14: Away at Cal

Dropped From Rankings: No. 23 Missouri, No. 25 Houston

Others Considered: Navy, Iowa, San Diego State, UNLV

