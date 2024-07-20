Grading Marcus Freeman's First Pitch at Yankee Stadium
Notre Dame football is one of the best marketed athletic properties in any sport at any level nationally . That was on full display this week and also crossed paths with another of the best marketed teams in all of sports - the New York Yankees.
Thursday and Friday saw Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman as well as a variety of different players take over ESPN and other media outlets starting right as SEC media days were winding down in Dallas.
On Friday night that was taken to the next level as Freeman threw out the first pitch before the Yankees home game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Freeman certainly passed the "don't bounce it" test, but how did the Notre Dame head coach do in his opening toss? Take a quick look at it below before we grade it.
Notre Dame Football Head Coach Marcus Freeman's First Pitch at Yankee Stadium
Immediately Freeman deserves credit. He doesn't take a step or two in front of the pitching rubber, he's got foot tucked in and is ready for action. Freeman wasn't looking for a shortcut at all. In fact, anyone who has ever thrown out a ceremonial first pitch at any level might call what Freeman did "choosing hard".
As for the pitch itself, I'm not sure if Freeman had just gotten a lift in or what but the flexibility you look for in a delivery is lacking. As a result the pitch sails high but Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle makes a great stop to save Freeman a wild pitch.
Marcus Freeman's First Pitch Grade
Freeman gets extra credit for going to the rubber and certainly the effort is there. I don't know how many times I've been at a baseball game and whoever throws out the first pitch acts 'too cool' to be doing it and lobs a pitch in from two steps in front of the mound.
The velocity is there from the former linebacker. I'm not sure I'd see this and think to put him in on offense to throw on a trick-play, but he does bring some heat compared to how the majority of these tend to go.
Freeman's pitch does sail incredibly high however. Like, "Shaq would easily step back and take the pitch" level of high. So a significant deduction there.
Overall grade: C+
Yankees No. 24 Jersey
Did the Yankees give Freeman the No. 24 jersey simply for the year or was that the number he asked for?
Alex Verdugo wears it currently for the Yankees but has struggled this July, hitting just .184 in 49 at-bats this month.
Gary Sanchez wore it for six years from 2016-2021 and as Yankees broadcaster John Sterling used to say, "Gary is scary!"
Robinson Cano is probably the biggest star to have worn the jersey. Cano recorded over 1,600 hits and more than 200 home runs with the Yankees from 2005-2013.
Tino Martinez showed off the No. 24 jersey for Yankees World Series championships in 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2000, hitting 192 regular season home runs from in seven season in the Bronx.
Or perhaps it was a nod to a really deep cut. Fellow head college football coach Deion Sanders initially wore No. 24 for the Yankees when he debuted in Major League Baseball in 1989. He'd switch to No. 21 a year later and wear that the majority of his professional baseball career.
