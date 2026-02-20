ABS Challenge System Gets Right to Work With Spring Training Games Underway

Spring training games have begun as Major League Baseball's regular season creeps ever closer. The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees had the honor of kicking off competitive baseball in Grapefruit League action on Friday, which meant everyone knew the stakes. As soon as the first pitch was delivered, so too was the race to become the first player to take the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge system for a spin.

Orioles' Colton Cowser jumped at the chance to make some very specific spring history in the bottom of the second inning when he took issue with a called strike delivered by Elmer Rodriguez.

After a very brief review, the call was upheld and everyone went on with their business.

Here is the first ABS challenge of 2026.



ABS will be introduced into the regular season this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/e1xrU9aXiX — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) February 20, 2026

MLB games will look different in spring training and the regular season in 2026, as the league will be using the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System in every ballpark for the first time in the big leagues.

The ABS Challenge System, which was tested in the minor leagues and during roughly 60% of spring training games in 2025, was approved in September after a vote from the Joint Competition Committee.

