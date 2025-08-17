Notre Dame Recruiting: Who Could Be the Next Fighting Irish Commitment?
The Fighting Irish largely have the 2026 class wrapped up after adding a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden last week. Golden was the last true "big" target remaining for Notre Dame as it stands, with no uncommitted targets remaining.
You can bet that the staff will be working hard to flip a few committed recruits down the stretch and may offer a few senior year breakouts, but more and more attention will be focused towards the 2027 cycle.
The 2027 class has three commitments so far, with the crown jewel being the recently pledged four-star QB Teddy Jarrard. The highly coveted passer was being pursued by nearly every big program in the country, making this a massive win for the Fighting Irish to truly kick off 2027.
Jarrard's commitment made shockwaves around college football, as programs took notice of the Fighting Irish landing one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. Quarterbacks traditionally are great recruiters as the cornerstone of the class, and we expect that to be the case here for Notre Dame and Jarrard.
Who could be the next to sign on with the Irish?
Notre Dame recruiting names to watch out for
- Current Penn State commit, five-star RB Kemon Spell
- WR Monshun Sales
- WR Quentin Burrell
- WR Julius Jones (Notre Dame legacy)
- TE Jaxon Dollar
- TE Jack Brown
There are a handful of prospects on the defensive side of the ball that are heavily interested in Notre Dame as well. The Fighting Irish have consistently had one of the best defenses nationally and are attracting top prospects across the country.
- EDGE DJ Jacobs
- EDGE Jayce Brewer
- CB Duvay Williams
Are all names we are keeping an eye on for official visits down the road in this cycle. This list will grow very soon once the season gets kicked off.
Ultimately, winning football games drives recruiting and can push it over the top to being a top-5 class annually, especially with a charismatic guy like Marcus Freeman at the helm. The 2026 class is a perfect encapsulation of how recruiting can take off and build on itself when a team can make the playoff, make a deep run, and knock off top teams like Georgia and Penn State in the process.
Notre Dame's best recruiting weapon outside of its head coach, is getting recruits on campus and letting them feel what it's like to be a Notre Dame student-athlete. Notre Dame has some attractive home games this year (Texas A&M, Boise State, USC) so expect big-time visitors.