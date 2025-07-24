Former Notre Dame Guard Blake Wesley signs with Portland
Blake Wesley is the first one-and-one player to come out of Notre Dame. But a change of scenery could be just what the doctor ordered. The former Fighting Irish star officially signed a one-year deal on Monday with the Portland Trail Blazers after spending the first three years of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs.
Wesley averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 assists and 1.5 rebounds in three seasons with the Spurs after being drafted by San Antonio with the 25th overall pick in 2022. Wesley was traded to the Washington on July 8th, but the Wizards reached a buyout with Wesley, allowing him to become a free agent. Wesley will also reportedly wear No. 99 for the Blazers, becoming the first player in franchise history.
Clearly it seems Wesley could have used an extra year or two in college to develop his game, but considering he's only 22, his best days very well could be ahead of him. And with Damian Lillard returning to Portland, the Trail Blazers could be a perfect fit for him.
Wesley should have a chance to earn valuable minutes off the bench this season with Portland.
Wesley doesn't have great size for a shooting guard, but he can shoot it and is a solid defender. Wesley's NBA career hasn't necessarily gotten off to a fast start, but don't be surprised if he shows vast improvement with the Trail Blazers this season.