Former Notre Dame Quarterback Tyler Buchner Listed as Wide Receiver on Roster
It's been an interesting journey from Notre Dame's Tyler Buchner.
After returning to Notre Dame from Alabama, Buchner walked back on to the football team - likely in a jack-of-all-trades sort of way - now he's officially listed as a wide receiver on the Notre Dame roster.
Part of the quarterback mix in 2021, he saw time in the mix for two seasons throwing for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns and eight scores, and running for 459 yards and seven touchdowns.
Buchner transferred to Alabama for 2023 and didn't see too much work with Jalen Milroe growing into the job.
He saw most of his time in the rain-soaked win over USF - when Milroe was put on the bench after the loss to Texas - completing 5-of-14 passes for 34 yards and rushing for 11 yards in the lousy conditions. He also ran for a touchdown in the blowout opener over Mississippi State.
With the new coaching staff, and with Milroe firmly established as the starter, Buchner returned to Notre Dame where he became a midfielder for the national champion lacrosse team - to go along with his football duties.
The Irish spread the ball around last season, but they have a corps that can do a lot more.
Mitchell Evans should be a dangerous downfield tight end threat, Jayden Thomas showed flashes on the outside, Jaden Greathouse - who changed his jersey number from 19 to 1 - led the team with five touchdown catches, and transfers Kris Mitchell (FIU) and Beaux Collins (Clemson) will be instant factors.
Buchner has the quickness and speed to become a part of the offensive mix right away.
