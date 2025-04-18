Former Notre Dame Star Bryan Rust Hits 30 Goals for First Time
As long as Sidney Crosby is on the Penguins, he'll always be the face of the franchise. And rightfully so. He's a future hall of famer who's accomplished just about everything -- Stanley Cups, League MVPs, Stanley Cup Finals MVPs, Olympic Gold Medals, etc. But one man whose gone under the radar over the years with the Penguins is former Notre Dame star Bryan Rust.
Just like Crosby, Rust has won multiple Stanley Cup Titles with the Penguins. But unlike past seasons, Rust was more of a scoring threat this year. And after scoring a pair of goals on Thursday against Washington, Rust has now scored 30 goals in a season for the first time in his career. It might have taken him the final game of the season to get it done, but still, 30 goals are 30 goals.
Rust also recorded a career-high 65 points and joined fellow teammates Crosby and Rickard Rakell with 30-plus goals on the season.
Not bad, especially for someone who's never been known for his scoring. And best of all, the Penguins won. It was a disappointing season for Pittsburgh, but at least Rust and the Penguins got to end the season on a high note.