Is Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love a Real Heisman Contender?
Fighting Irish playmaker Jeremiyah Love has been making electrifying plays for his entire football life.
The speed, elusiveness and grit he possesses is special, special enough that he has a chance to end up as one of the finalists to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy.
Love has an eye for the spotlight, as he is never one to shy away from trying to make the big play or in his case, usually the big hurdle. Love's hurdling ability and ridiculous touchdown runs last season threw him into the national spotlight and he has exceeded expectations in 2025.
The junior tailback has racked up 758 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, while also adding 19 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Love of course shares the backfield with fellow star running back Jadarian Price, who himself is one of the best running backs in the country.
At this point, it is fair to say that Love and Price are not only the best running back duo in the country, but might just be the best two running backs in the country - and they're in the same backfield.
Ironically, Price is also *too* good as the sidekick to Love, as Love doesn't get nearly as much work as he maybe should.
However, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider both want Love to stay healthy for a multitude of reasons, and need him down the stretch of a hopeful playoff run.
Notre Dame has leaned into Love being in the Heisman conversation, capitalizing on his record-setting game against USC under the lights. His 228 rushing yards were the most ever in Notre Dame Stadium, spanning over 500 games.
The Heisman Trophy, unfortunately, has largely been a quarterback award over the last 20-30 years and is looking to be that way again this season.
There are the random running back or receiver winners such as Devonta Smith or Mark Ingram, but you can and should expect a quarterback to take it home again this season.
Unless...
At the moment, the non-QB with the best odds to win the Heisman is Jeremiyah Love. His iconic style, paired with Notre Dame's massive brand and the Fighting Irish surging towards the College Football Playoff yet again... don't count out Love just yet.
He may need Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Alabama's Ty Simpson to cool off a bit, but he is right in the thick of it - especially if he can continue to post 200 yard games and get to 20+ touchdowns.