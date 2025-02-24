How Football Star Jordan Faison Helped No. 1 Notre Dame Triumph in Lacrosse at Georgetown
The last time Notre Dame men's lacrosse team lost it was against Georgetown in last year's outdoor home opener. The Irish then ran the table, beating Georgetown in the national tournament, and winning the national championship for a second-straight year.
No. 1 Notre Dame secured its first ranked win of the 2025 season Saturday, defeating No. 11 Georgetown 11-9 at Cooper Field to stay undefeated at 3-0. Junior goalie Thomas Ricciardelli had a standout performance, making 16 saves in his best game at Notre Dame.
Senior FOGO Will Lynch dominated at the dot, winning 15-of-22 faceoffs and collecting eight ground balls to help the Irish maintain extra possessions. Offensively, Chris Kavanagh led with three goals and one assist, while midfielders Will Angrick and Jalen Seymour each added two goals.
The first half was marked by runs, with Notre Dame scoring the first six goals of the game. Georgetown responded to tie the game 6-6 before Notre Dame closed the half with two goals for an 8-6 lead. Both teams played strong defense in the third quarter, with no goals scored.
In the fourth quarter, Georgetown was threatening to cut the Notre Dame lead to just one. However, two-sport star Jordan Faison came through with a huge goal to instead push the Irish lead to 9-6, and make things a bit less tense.
This was Faison's first game of the season after playing with the football team until just over a month ago, into the National Championship round.
Despite a late Georgetown surge, Kavanagh completed his hat trick, securing the win with a diving goal in the final minutes.
Notre Dame returns to action on Saturday as the top-ranked Fighting Irish will be in Atlanta to take on No. 2 Maryland.