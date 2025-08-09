Former Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman Struggles in Commanders' Preseason Opener
Washington Commanders reserve quarterback Sam Hartman got an opportunity on Friday to potentially cement himself as the clear-cut third-string quarterback. Instead, the former Notre Dame signal caller might have played himself off the Commanders roster altogether. The second-year pro completed less than half of his passes -- 9 of 19 -- for 64 yards and an interception.
Hartman played the whole first half and struggled from the start. The Commanders went three-and-out on their opening series and lost yards on their second series. Washington's offense started to move the chains on its third offensive series, but that drive ended with a pick from Hartman on a ball that was thrown late and behind his receiver.
Hartman did lead the Commanders on a 12-play drive that led to a field goal late in the second quarter, but overall, it was a rough day for the gunslinger and the Washington offense. And in Hartman's defense, the Commanders didn't play their starters, and the Patriots did. That's a huge disadvantage, and quite frankly, one that could potentially cost Hartman a shot at Washington's third-string job.
Despite missing Saturday's preseason opener due to a mild lower leg strain, Marcus Mariota is entrenched as Washington's backup. And obviously, Jayden Daniels is the Commanders' starter. Veteran Josh Johnson played the whole second half for Washington against New England's reserves and played ok. Johnson did throw a pick, but he also threw a touchdown and completed 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 173 yards.
One preseason start won't decide whether or not Hartman is Washington's third-string quarterback, but he needs to play a lot better when he gets his next opportunity. At the end of the day, I'm not sure many expected Hartman to beat out Johnson, and even if he doesn't, he could end up on the Commanders' practice squad.
Other Notre Dame Players Star in Friday's Preseason NFL Action
And even though Hartman might have been the biggest Notre Dame alum who played on Friday in the preseason, he wasn't the only one. Rookie tight end Mitchell Evans caught a pass for five yards in his preseason debut with Carolina and should continue to play during the preseason.
Defensive lineman Julian Okwara made a strong first impression with Cleveland after recording two sacks in his Browns debut.
It's the same thing for Khalid Kareem. Kareem is in his second year with Atlanta and recorded two tackles, a sack against Detroit. Both Okwara and Kareem are competing for a roster spot, and both are trending upward after playing well on Friday.