Notre Dame Beats USC in Heated Finale – Scuffle Caps Rivalry Win
Another year, another Notre Dame victory over USC in football. For those scoring at home, that's three-straight for the Fighitng Irish and seven of the last eight in the historic rivalry.
This one feels even a bit more special though, as Notre Dame and USC isn't guaranteed for the 2026 season, and the annual rivalry game is in jeopardy of ending.
Perhaps that brought a little more emotion to Saturday night's rivalry game, as former Notre Dame general manager Chad Bowden's return to South Bend certainly didn't calm any flames.
Notre Dame and USC Scuffle Leaving the Field
Emotions ran high during Saturday night's game, with star Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love going out of his way to participate in more trash talking than we're used to seeing. Right after the game concluded, though, a potentially ugly situation broke out.
Notre Dame players were certainly proud about winning the game and retaining the Jeweled Shelleliagh, and had words for a USC team that had provided plenty of chirp throughout the evening. Check out what happened right after the game below.
More searching of social media finds Tyler Horka, who mentions former Notre Dame defensive back Kennedy Urlacher was involved in the small scuffle. Urlacher of course transferred from Notre Dame to USC this past off-season, and his former teammates seemingly had no issue letting him know how Saturday night's affair ended.
Notre Dame Public Address Plays Off USC
I was curious going into Saturday night if Notre Dame would do anything, assuming a victory, to throw shade at USC as this historic rivalry comes to a possible end. It turns out whoever is in charge of the music selection at Notre Dame Stadium not only understood the assignment, but drove it 325 yards down the center of the fairway.
"They not like us" is a solid way to cap the rivalry, but it got even better. It was followed up by "California Love" by 2Pac, and I'm certain didn't excite those in the cardinal and gold.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Before you come out with the "take the high road" thoughts, know that football is an incredibly emotional game. Beating your rival is an incredibly big deal and doing so in what might be the final meeting between programs only adds to that.
Like it or not, Notre Dame Stadium has a reputation as being a historic venue but it doesn't come off as an overly difficult place to play for opponents. Playing a song or two after a win doesn't change that, but it does help establish a place where it's not just sunshine and daisies, but an undesirable place for opponents to play, especially your biggest rival.