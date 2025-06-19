Marcus Freeman Outduels James Franklin Again on Recruiting Trail
Notre Dame's big-time recruiting weekend is already paying off as highly-touted linebacker Thomas Davis, Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to the Fighting Irish early on Wednesday. Only a few hours after that, Notre Dame received a big-time commitment from offensive lineman Grayson McKeogh.
McKeogh is a mini-monster, checking in at 6-8, 285 pounds and hailing from the heart of Penn State country in Wyndmoor, Penn. McKeogh chose Notre Dame over powerhouses Penn State and Texas, both, with Penn State being a campus he had visited regularly.
For Notre Dame, it's the second big-time offensive lineman prospect to join the 2026 recruiting class. McKeogh is rated as a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings and a top-10 player from the Keystone State.
McKeogh was a part of Notre Dame's big on-campus recruiting weekend this past weekend that is already yielding results, with more seemingly on the way. The La Salle College Prep product is Notre Dame's 17th in the 2026 cycle and fifth offensive lineman.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
With as much talking as Penn State head coach James Franklin likes to do about Notre Dame whenever he's given the chance, it's extra sweet to see another prized recruit from his backyard end up with the Fighting Irish.
If you think Franklin and Penn State backers are upset now, just wait and see if five-star safety Joey O'Brien, also of Pennsylvania, potentially picks Notre Dame when he announces his college commitment on Friday.