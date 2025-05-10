BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Top 2026 Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Saturday morning, four-star 2026 defensive line prospect Tiki Hola announced his commitment to Notre Dame, over the likes of SMU, USC and many more. The 6-2, 285-pounder is a needed pledge for the Irish at a position where you simply can't get enough talent.
Hola is rated as one of the best defensive lineman in the nation, slotting in at No.311 on the 247Sports composite rankings for the class of 2026.
He was pursued heavily by some of the heavy-hitters of college football, holding offers from LSU, Michigan, Georgia and others, before recently narrowing his recruitment down to SMU, USC and Notre Dame ahead of his May 10 commitment date.
Now he's coming to South Bend.
Notre Dame has made a dedicated approach to getting bigger and stronger in the trenches and believes it has done just that by adding Hola to the 2026 class. Hola joins fellow four-star defensive lineman Ebenezer Ewetade and five-star Rodney Dunham in Notre Dame's defensive line class thus far.
Hailing from Bastrop, TX, Hola was not an easy one to pull away from The Lone Star State. Hola is very close with his family and distance to home was a major factor in his recruitment, eventually leading SMU to have finished second in his recruitment, ahead of the more traditional powerhouse in USC.
Notre Dame had to battle heavily with SMU to earn Hola's pledge, as it seems the talented four-star prospect did not make his decision final between the Fighting Irish and the Mustangs until late this past week.
Hola brings strength and speed to a position Notre Dame is hoping to continue to improve after the recent losses of Rylie Mills and Howard Cross to the NFL. Games are won and lost in the trenches and the Irish coaching staff believes Hola can be a true difference-maker once he arrives in South Bend.