Notre Dame Stumbles Once More, Upset by Duke in ACC Tournament
If the ACC Tournament was going to be a time and place for the Notre Dame women's basketball team to quiet concerns entering the NCAA Tournament then the mission failed miserably and only more concerns have emerged.
Notre Dame, who lost two of its final three regular season games to close the year, after being unbeaten in the ACC previously on the year, fell to Duke in the semi-finals, 61-56.
Duke used a 9-0 between the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters to trailing by one to leading by eight. Notre Dame would be playing catch up the rest of the afternoon but was never able to even things back with the Blue Devils.
Notre Dame struggled to score most the afternoon, shooting just 20% from beyond the three-point-arc for the day. Hannah Hidalgo led the way with 22 points for Notre Dame but fellow stars Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron combined to go just 6-of-18 from the field and total just 19 points.
As has been the story much of the year, Notre Dame was able to muster just 14 points from others than those big three.
Notre Dame will now await its draw in the NCAA Tournament. What once seemed like a lock to be a No. 1 seed now looks to be more in the debate between being a No. 2 or No. 3 seed.
Niele Ivey, who has coached Notre Dame since the 2020-21 season, will be looking to coach a team past the Sweet 16 for the first time in her head coaching career.