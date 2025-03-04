Notre Dame Football: Star Cornerback Makes Uniform Number Switch for 2025
Notre Dame breakout cornerback Leonard Moore appears to have made a uniform number change this offseason, according to a TikTok video posted by the Notre Dame Football TikTok page.
The rising sophomore wore 15 in his first season for the Fighting Irish, and it looks like he has now made the transition to the vacant No. 2 uniform, previously worn by safety Rod Heard II.
When you have a season like Moore did this past year, becoming a Freshman All-American and starting for a Notre Dame team that made it all the way to the national championship game, you tend to get your pick of uniform number.
It appears the 2 holds a special place in Moore's heart, and to be honest, it suits him a lot better as a star player for the Irish rather than 15.
It's a bit wild to look back on the 2024 season and analyze how it all shook out, especially with who broke out through injuries and such.
In a perfect world, former Notre Dame star cornerback Benjamin Morrison stays healthy throughout the entire season and true freshman Leonard Moore would have played sparingly as a mixed in corner, or largely in blowout games.
In the 2024 season, lockdown may have been an understatement for the 6-2, 187-pounder. Moore tallied 34 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also added 11 passes defended.
Notre Dame fans and depth chart watchers will have likely been concerned looking forward to this season about how the cornerback position would shake out with Morrison heading to the NFL as likely a first-round pick, but it appears to be in great hands with rising sophomore Leonard Moore and rising junior Christian Gray.
If there is anyone to keep an eye on to make the Moore-esque leap in 2025, my guess would be in-state talent, incoming freshmen Mark Zackery.