Godson of Notre Dame Football Legend Earns Scholarship Offer
Notre Dame always does its best to make St. Patrick's Day as much of its own special day as it can, pushing out a slew of scholarship offers to high school rising juniors each year on this day.
The event has been successful over the years and continues to grow as all day you'll see social media filled with 2027 recruiting prospects posting about scholarship offers from Notre Dame throughout the day.
This years theme is built around graded football cards of Notre Dame legends, highlighting their time at Notre Dame along with each of their NFL careers.
One such player to receive and post about a scholarship offer on Monday was defensive lineman Brayden Parks of Brother Rice in Chicago.
Parks grades out as a four-star prospect according to Rivals and already had scholarship offers from over 20 programs, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Vanderbilt, and more.
It also just so happens that Parks is the Godson of legendary Notre Dame defensive lineman Chris Zorich. The 1988 national champion and former Lombardi Award winner posted to social media about his excitement regarding the offer Monday.
Notre Dame has not received any verbal commitments for the 2027 recruiting class but perhaps that will change as spring football heats up in South Bend.