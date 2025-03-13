Notre Dame Spring Football: A Unique Spring Ahead for Wide Receivers
Notre Dame is less than a week from starting spring football practice for the 2025 season and it comes on the heels of a National Championship game appearance. But as spring ball soon gets underway - just how good can the Fighting Irish be in 2025?
With quarterback Riley Leonard off to the NFL, the ability of the signal caller to run in Notre Dame's offense this fall takes a hit. That's not said as a knock on any of those vying for the starting position, it's said as fact as Leonard's athleticism was undeniably elite.
What does that mean for Notre Dame's downfield passing game in 2025?
Notre Dame Football's Strange Spring Ahead for Wide Receivers
Notre Dame is fresh off the longest season in FBS college football history, having just played 16 games from the end of August through mid-January. As a result, some healing continues to take place on a team that was already beat up well before the leaves in South Bend started to change colors last fall.
Jaden Greathouse emerged as a breakout candidate as the season went on, specifically for his showing in the Orange Bowl and National Championship game. However, the Texas product will be on an individualized workout plan this spring, making his availability in team practices lesser known.
Jordan Faison will be focusing on lacrosse as the former football walk-on stars for the Fighting Irish powerhouse lacrosse team. Throw in transfer Malachi Fields (Virginia) not yet being on campus and Will Pauling (Wisconsin) dealing with a foot injury and the opportunity to impress at wide receiver for young gunning Golden Domers is now.
Who Emerges for Notre Dame at Wide Receiver in Spring?
What actually happens remains to be seen this spring but the opportunity is there.
Cam Williams came into Notre Dame as a five-star recruit and didn't see the field last year. Can he start to lay the foundation to a coming out party of sorts in 2025?
Micha Gilbert, a rising sophomore as well, saw limited action in four games last year. Will the former four-star talent emerge as a candidate for real playing time in the fall?
KK Smith saw limited action in six games last fall, hauling in three receptions for 38 yards. Will the rising junior be able to show that he's more than just speed and a real threat at wide receiver?
Add in rising sophomore Logan Saldate and there are plenty of inexperience that should be ripe for growth this spring.
It's hard to look now and say one of these players will be a receiving leader in 2025, but the opportunity to lay the foundation for getting considerable reps this season seems to await all this spring.