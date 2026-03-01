The season is still young but it has been a very positive start for the powerhouse Notre Dame lacrosse program.



On Saturday, the Fighting Irish moved to 4-0 on the year after traveling to No. 9 Maryland and snatching an 11-8 victory.



The win is Notre Dame's second straight over a top 15 team, as it routed then-No. 3 Georgetown 15-9 in South Bend last weekend.



Attackers Brock Behrman and Luke Miller led the way for Notre Dame, combining for 11 points in Saturday's victory. Behrman scored three goals while dishing out three assists and Miller added three goals himself while providing a pair of helpers.

Notre Dame scored first on Saturday as Will Angrick got the Irish on the board early. However, it wasn't smooth sailing as Maryland scored twice in the opening frame to take the lead and held a 4-3 advantage with under seven minutes remaining before halftime.



Two of Behrman's goals were scored before halftime though, and Matt Jeffery found the back of the net between those two, in a sequence that flipped the contest. Notre Dame took a 6-4 lead to halftime and came out of the break hot, scoring three more goals to stretch the lead to 9-4.



It would reach an 11-5 margin before Maryland scored the final three goals of the game to make the final score

No. 1 North Carolina Upset by Princeton

It's going to soon be time to light up Grace Hall as Notre Dame appears headed to the nation's number one ranking. Not only did Notre Dame pick up a big win at Maryland on Saturday, but No. 1 North Carolina fell over the weekend to Princeton.



Common sense would probably tell you that Notre Dame will move up a spot as a result and be the nation's top-rated team when the new polls are released.

Next Up for Notre Dame

Notre Dame and its almost certain No. 1 ranking will again be on the road next week as it travels to take on Ohio State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start this year as well, as they sit at 6-0 following an exciting 10-9 win at Georgetown over the weekend.



Notre Dame and Ohio State will battle on Saturday, March 7 in a game that can be seen on Big Ten Network Plus.



Notre Dame will then return home on March 14 when its set to host Michigan, one of just three remaining regular season games in South Bend this season.